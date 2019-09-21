NFL Trade Rumors: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings Among Frontrunners In Landing Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is reportedly getting some significant interest after forcing his way onto the trade block, though the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t revealing much about the future for their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ramsey reportedly asked the team for a trade, revealing on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast that he was upset about some “disrespectful things” said about him that prompted him to call his agent and immediately ask for a trade. Ramsey was seen in a shouting match with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines of his team’s Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

There are reportedly a number of teams seeking a trade for Ramsey, including the Miami Dolphins. As the Fansided blog Phin Phanatic noted, the Dolphins have shown genuine interest in Ramsey, who could end up being a key part of the team’s rebuild.

The Dolphins could have some competition, though. The SB Nation blog Daily Norseman reported that the Minnesota Vikings have also been in pursuit of Ramsey. As the report noted, the Vikings would need to make some corresponding moves in order to stay under the cap, which could involve a salary dump back to the Jaguars.

“I will say, though, that if the Vikings have made a substantive inquiry, they’ve also done their homework on the cap, or there’s a player involved that has a salary that will go to Jacksonville and allow the Vikings to fit Ramsey in,” the report noted. “Trae Waynes is a guy that comes to mind right off the top of my head, but that’s just pure speculation on my part.”

It’s not clear what teams will be willing to pay for Ramsey. Reports indicated that the Jaguars are seeking at least a first-round pick and another draft pick, with some indicating that they want two first-round picks. Should the Vikings be serious in their pursuit of Ramsey and need to send a player in return, that could increase the price.

There have been other ideas about a potential landing spot for the cornerback as well. As The Inquisitr reported, there has been some speculation that the Los Angeles Chargers could ship holdout running back Melvin Gordon to the Jaguars in exchange for Ramsey, though the team would likely need to make it a package of Gordon and some top picks. It’s also not clear how enticing Gordon would be given that he’s on the last year of a contract and could end up being just a rental player for any team that trades for him.