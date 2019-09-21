Ariel Winter Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Low-Cut Leather Dress

Ariel Winter may be known for playing brainy introvert Alex Dunphy on the hit show Modern Family, but she certainly knows how to bring it to the red carpet. The brunette beauty dropped jaws last night after posing for pictures at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in Los Angeles.

In addition to a successful acting career on the hit ABC show, the stunner is also a social media sensation. She currently has over 4 million followers on Instagram. In addition, she briefly attended UCLA and just partnered with makeup behemoth Ulta to advertise its new blowout salons.

Despite all this, Ariel is currently busy as the final season of Modern Family just started. As one of the most popular shows on television, it has enjoyed a mammoth run of 10 seasons. It’s currently in Season 11.

In honor of the recent season premiere, the cast has been doing the press rounds, and Ariel recently wowed in a low-cut tank and feather boa in a promotional still, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Her most recent ensemble was even more daring. For the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, Ariel wore a leather mini dress. It is daringly off-shoulder and makes sure to nip in at the waist to show off her hourglass figure.

However, most attention-getting is the fact that the dress is incredibly low-cut and shows off her ample cleavage to its best advantage. In many shots, Ariel looks close to spilling out of the outfit.

The Modern Family star completed her look with a chic slicked-back ponytail, silver statement earrings, and black heels.

In light of the final season of the hit series, Ariel has given several interviews about the impact the show had on her life.

In a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the brunette beauty discussed her thoughts on the series’ end.

“It’s strange to think that it’s coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye,” she said.

“It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I’m excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more. Alex is a great character but Alex doesn’t change a ton…. I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I’m an adult as Alex, so it’s a little different than the roles I want to play. I don’t want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now.”