Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Leggings So Tight, They Look Like They’re Painted On

Carrie Underwood may have shot to fame on account of her powerful voice, but the American Idol alum’s reputation now seems to include her post-baby body – on a major level. The 36-year-old’s fans can’t seem to get over the rock-hard pins that are currently gracing various stages across the U.S. as Carrie tours the country – that said, it looks like Carrie’s latest wowing came via the digital space. The singer is now a businesswoman with her Calia by Carrie sportswear line, with most fans seeming to agree that its founder is the perfect brand ambassador.

Carrie has appeared in a new photo posted to Calia by Carrie’s Instagram. The brand doesn’t always feature its CEO, but posts showing Carrie herself invariably prove more popular than those using other models.

Today’s image showed Carrie at her very best. The mother of two had been photographed in a moment that showcased her musical career: Carrie was seen rehearsing on stage in what appeared to be a candid moment. In the snap, the star was pictured full-length in a super-stylish ensemble from her range. Fans saw Carrie’s killer legs via a skintight pair of patterned pink-and-mauve leggings paired with a loose-flowing and layered top in pastel shades. As to the leggings, they did seem so tight, they almost appeared painted on. The star’s slender pins weren’t the image’s focal point, although the caption reminded fans that Carrie looks so great because she trains so hard.

Calia by Carrie seems to be a brand that the singer has put her all into. This popular merch is proving to be way more than just another celebrity putting their name on some athleisurewear, with fans appearing to really dig the quality of the product.

Carrie has spoken out about her attitudes towards fitness. Earlier this summer, an event in the Hamptons gave the singer a chance to share her mindset, as PopSugar reports.

“Now, obviously, I have two kids and a tour and we’re doing things like Calia — it is a bit more of a challenge to work things in,” she said.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” Carrie added about where her priorities lie.

Carrie doesn’t just make headlines for her sporty looks, though. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the star wowed her fans in a glitter mini dress during a performance in Kansas City. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.