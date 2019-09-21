Kelly Ripa Stuns In Wet-Haired Throwbacks With Mark Consuelos & Three Kids: ‘Mountain Chic’

Kelly Ripa may one day find herself crowned the official throwback queen of Instagram — all the platform has to do is come up with the title. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is renowned for taking her followers on a trip down memory lane, with the content landing on the 48-year-old’s account today appearing to follow the much-loved pattern. Kelly took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a pretty photo-heavy update, although not all of the snaps featured the blonde herself.

Kelly’s stories today were fully dedicated to her mother-in-law. Her husband Mark’s mother, Camilla, is celebrating her birthday today and those familiar with Kelly’s style will know that her nearest and dearest don’t go unnoticed as they turn one year older. Kelly posted some old snaps of Camilla during various stages of her youth, although fans were likely paying attention to the two images showing Kelly with husband Mark, plus their three children.

The first group photo showed the famous clan in a jaw-dropping mountain setting. Kelly was seen looking much younger as she posed with her two sons and daughter, with Mark and his parents also seen. The blonde appeared in a simple tank top, with a stylish jacket worn over it. Kelly’s fresh-faced beauty was definitely taking center stage here, though. The star appeared with wet hair scraped back as she delivered a beautiful smile.

Some text appeared above the image in green writing.

“Mountain chic,” it read.

Kelly also posted a photo of the star’s mother-in-law with sons Joaquin and Anthony, captioning that one with “island chic”, the star apparently going for continuity in how she described the photos.

Another throwback image of Kelly also appeared, although neither of the images seem to have been made into Instagram posts. In this second image, the setting was once again a vacation one, with Kelly seen carrying one of her sons and posing by crumbling walls at a tourist destination. Of course, the snap was a family one, with everyone present. Both the star’s husband and his parents also featured in the photo. Text in red lettering sent best wishes to Camilla.

“World’s best nonna,” it read.

Kelly’s throwbacks seem to be immediate headline-makers. While the talk show host is not the only celebrity to go old-school on social media, something about Kelly’s delivery always seems to nail it. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she drove Instagram pretty nuts with a floor-mopping throwback of herself during her Hope & Faith days.

Given that it’s still early, Kelly may well deliver a permanent post to mark her mother-in-law’s special day. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly can follow her Instagram.