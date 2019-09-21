Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Bikini

Though Brazilian temperatures may be hot, Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez certainly knows how to make them even hotter. The bikini bombshell just wowed Instagram once again after posting a picture where she nearly bursts out of her bikini top. Her followers understandably went wild.

Suzy first found fame after winning the famous Miss BumBum contest in 2015. She has dabbled in other entertainment ventures since then, including a Netflix special. She was also supposed to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, but had to pull out before the show started due to contractual obligations elsewhere.

Suzy has also become a social media sensation, with over two million followers on Instagram. The number is sure to keep growing if she continues to post her incredibly sizzling shots.

In a recent post, Suzy nearly spills out of a black bikini top as she smolders into the camera. The bikini top is a bandeau cut, with halter-style shoulder straps that help support her assets. The top seems almost too small, as it struggles to contain her cleavage.

Suzy’s hair is styled into bombshell waves, and her smoky-eye makeup makes her look like the ultimate femme fatale in the sultry shot.

The picture earned over 11,000 likes and more than 300 comments within just hours of going live.

“Like whoa,” one fan exclaimed, with two shocked emoji and two explosion ones.

“Stunning,” echoed a second, with the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so so beautiful,” agreed a third.

Many of the comments were also in Spanish and Portuguese, as the brunette bombshell has a huge following in South America.

Suzy has a fabulous figure and is not afraid to flaunt it. Just yesterday, she posted a snap of herself in a metallic bikini so small, it barely protected her modesty, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

However, though her full body gets attention, it is often her derriere that takes center stage, as befitting a former Miss BumBum.

To win the competition, she had to beat out more than 500 women. Those 500 were whittled down to 15 finalists — each one representing a different Brazilian state. In Brazil, one of the biggest standards of beauty is having a large and perky posterior, and winning the competition is a huge deal.

Suzy has also since used her fame to date many soccer players. The buxom brunette is a huge fan of the sport and often is pictured in various soccer jerseys. Her favorite footballer is Argentinian star Lionel Messi, though as a married man, he is unavailable.