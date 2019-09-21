Kate Beckinsale Rocks Revealing Lingerie As Outwear, But Instagram Is Distracted By Her Male Friend

One of Kate Beckinsale's pals got extremely close to the actress in a recent Instagram photo.

Kate Beckinsale just sent Instagram into a meltdown again with a sexy snapshot, but one of her male pals almost stole the show by striking a somewhat unfortunate pose.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to share a photo of the dark and sexy outfit that she put together for a night out on the town. In the black-and-white snapshot, the 46-year-old actress is wearing a sheer black bustier that looks like it could have come out of her lingerie drawer. The form-fitting garment is strapless, and it’s constructed mostly of delicate lace. Kate’s bust is accentuated by underwire traced with thick black borders. Similar black details run down the middle and front of the bustier, making it resemble the boning of a corset.

Kate completed her look with a pair of tight black pants, and she pulled her long brunette locks back into a high ponytail. For accessories, she chose a cocktail ring and silver earrings. In a second photo that the actress shared, it looks like she has two slender tassels dangling from one ear.

In her Instagram snapshots, Beckinsale is accompanied by two of her guy friends, Jonathan Voluck and celebrity makeup artist Rob Scheppy. Scheppy is wearing a long-sleeved, sheer black shirt with opaque stripes, while Voluck is sporting a black-and-white striped jacket. Both guys also have on black pants, and they’re both wearing black hats. The trio is posing outside on the sidewalk in front of a busy street.

Unsurprisingly, many of Kate Beckinsale’s followers responded to the photo by commenting on how amazing she looks.

“Forget about the stripes, you’d look good in a burlap sack,” commented one fan.

“You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop,” wrote another admirer.

“One of the hottest and most beautiful women ever!” read another remark.

However, quite a few commenters also couldn’t help but notice the way Voluck is posing in the photo. He has his arms around Beckinsale’s waist, and he’s straddling her left leg.

“Is he dry humping your leg? Get down boy!” one fan wrote in response to her post.

“Looks like he’s trying to shag your leg,” another commented.

Kate Beckinsale occasionally makes appearances on Jonathan Voluck’s Instagram page, and it looks like the two pals really enjoy goofing off together. In a snapshot that Volcuck shared back in June, a sports bra-clad Kate is lying in his lap. The Underworld actress responded to that photo by joking that she wished Voluck “didn’t call TMZ and say we were dating.”

Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram followers certainly seem to enjoy her sense of humor. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently made them completely lose their minds by revealing her vagina’s humorous name.