Pamela Alexandra Busts Out Of Plunging Ultra-Tight Dress That Hugs Every Single One Of Her Curves

Pamela Alexandra has racked up a huge Instagram following with her barely there outfits that show off her curvy figure and busty assets. Taking to the popular social media site on Friday, the Instagram bombshell once again managed to get her followers’ pulses racing in a tight dress that left little to the imagination.

In the snap, the 30-year-old takes a mirror selfie in what appears to be her dining room. She dons a calf-length gray, skin-tight dress that highlights every curve of her body, including her ample hips and tiny waist. The low-cut, open neckline flaunts the model’s busty chest, while the thin, stretchy material exposes everything.

The model accessorized with a gold necklace while going barefoot for the photo. She wore her normally blonde, curly tresses ironed straight and pinned in a half-up that flowed down her back. As she gazes at her phone to take the picture, viewers get a glimpse of her thick, black eyelashes and pink lips while her long, manicured nails also draw the eye.

In the caption of her latest post, Pamela asks her 2.5 million followers if they’re tired of her mirror selfies yet while tagging fashion brand SweetBlood Apparel, the designer behind the dress.

The comments section of the post was filled with happy fans who couldn’t get enough of the model’s beauty. In addition to comments consisting entirely of emoji, ranging from hearts to heart-eyed and fire emoji, her followers left a string of compliments, which included “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “a goddess.”

“Damn baby you fine,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a kissy face and heart-eyed emoji.

“Never tired of looking at perfection,” another follower wrote, responding to the model’s question in the caption of the post.

Prior to posting the mirror selfie, the social influencer who frequently promotes plus-size fashion brands, took to the social media platform to post a short video clip of herself wearing the dress and talking to her followers.

In the video, Pamela strikes different poses for the camera, turning around and highlighting her ample backside while also jumping up and down and flaunting her chest. In the caption, she tells her followers that she can’t take herself seriously while also warning her female fans that they shouldn’t try to be like people they see on the internet.

The model’s followers went ecstatic for the clip, commenting on how much they loved and envied her body and begging her for more booty snaps and videos.

“I love it when you bounce around,” one Instagram user commented.

“Gorgeous as always!!” another fan chimed in.