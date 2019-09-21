‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Josslyn Gets The Wrong Idea As Jax Confronts Sonny & Carly

Carly has her mind made up, but she may alienate her daughter in the process.

One General Hospital character may be heading to boarding school soon and Josslyn thinks it’s her. On Friday’s episode, she found the pamphlet that Carly left out on the kitchen counter. Now Joss is totally confused and hurt thinking it’s meant for her. She thinks that her mother wants her out of the house for some reason.

Carly is set on sending Dev to the boarding school, not Josslyn. In her mind, she is doing this for her daughter. Now Joss thinks that Sonny and Carly are about to ship her off. That is not the case, but on Monday’s General Hospital, the previews revealed that she will tell Jax about it. This will lead her dad to go confront Sonny and Carly about what their plans are for Josslyn, as Soap Central indicates.

It didn’t cross Josslyn’s mind that it is Dev who may be leaving. She also has no idea that Dev overheard Sonny and Carly talking about it a few days ago. When Joss and Dev met up after school, she noticed how quiet he was. He is about to take off. He is looking to run off to Montreal, but spoilers tease that Jason will have a chat with Dev once again in a few days. Will he convince him to stick around?

Carly thinks that this is the best thing for Dev, but especially for Joss. Sonny is not for it at all. They had a heated chat on Friday about shipping Dev to boarding school. Carly has already started the ball rolling and Sonny didn’t like that at all. Now they will have a lot of explaining to do to both Jax and Josslyn.

Carly and Sonny couldn't be further apart when it comes to Dev's future in Port Charles. Where is their middle ground?

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/mHeelqi0jn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 20, 2019

Sonny mentioned to Carly that maybe it would be a good idea for Joss to go live with Jax for a while. Jax has even suggested that, but Carly is not having it. Also, Dev would feel even more guilty for Joss leaving her home while he stays.

Some General Hospital fans feel that there is more to Dev than meets the eye but at this point, he is just a lost kid who really only wants to fit in with the Corinthos family. Things could change eventually. Dev may turn out to have an agenda.

There is much more drama coming up on Monday. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Shiloh is on the loose and that could be bad for Bobbie Spencer. Everyone in Port Charles will be out frantically hunting him down before he can hurt anyone else.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.