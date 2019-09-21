Ashley Graham Exposes Cleavage In Sexy Baby-Bump Photoshoot, Instagram Can’t Get Enough

Sports Illustrated babe Ashley Graham showed a whole lot of cleavage in her latest Instagram photo share. Reporting from the famed Chelsea Market in New York, the busty supermodel put her shapely chest on full display as she posed in a low-cut tank top that perfectly showcased her buxom curves.

Her latest Instagram update comes after Ashley treated her massive following to a head-spinning throwback video that saw the gorgeous model flaunting her voluptuous pre-pregnancy figure in sexy swimwear, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. This time around, the proud mama-to-be showed off her growing body, bump and all, in a pair of photos that immediately caught the eye of her fans, garnering more than 250,000 likes overnight.

Shared to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon, the double update offered fans a copious view of Ashley’s bountiful curves as the stunning model posed for yet another dazzling photoshoot. As she has done numerous times since announcing her pregnancy last month, the 31-year-old stunner proudly showcased her full figure for the camera, flaunting her baby bump in elegant fashion.

The gorgeous brunette rocked an elegant black pant suit by luxury plus-size fashion house, Henning. Complete with a stylish blazer — which Ashley wore open to show off her prominent baby bump — the suit flattered her curvaceous frame. The glossy, scrumptious fabric called attention to her fair skin while also complimenting her raven mane.

Ashley paired the chic two-piece with a contrasting white tank top — a form-fitting, ribbed number that hugged her every curve. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition bombshell put on a very busty display in the clingy piece, nearly spilling out of the low-cut garment. A pair of gold pendant necklaces adorned her décolletage, further drawing the eye to her curvy bust.

Ashley looked nothing short of spectacular in the latest snaps. The first photo shared with her fans was a fabulous selfie that truly put her radiant beauty on display. Closely cropped to her gorgeous face, the pic offered a detailed look at her refined glam, which included an elegant cat-eye makeup, a subtle eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and matte rose lipstick.

A swipe to the next slide treated fans to a collection of three polaroid snapshots. Posing next to a couple of photoshoot props, Ashley cradled her baby bump as she showcased her stylish outfit.

As expected, Ashley’s new Instagram post got a lot of love from her fans, who flocked to the comment section to compliment the model on her flawless look.

“Obsessed w [sic] your face and belly,” commented one of her ardent admirers.

“Just so pretty Mama,” wrote a second person, adding a growing-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Stunning,” read a third message, followed by a sparkling-heart emoji.

One of Ashley’s Instagram followers took the time to pen a lengthy message of appreciation for the body positivity icon.

“I love you so much. You are so beautiful and just by you showing that and being confident in yourself, I saw I could do the same. Thanks @ashleygraham,” they wrote, trailed by a trio of two-hearts emoji.

In the caption of her post, Ashley let her followers in on her weekend plans. The bubbly model told fans she was looking forward to a marathon of 90 Day Fiancé and to indulging her cravings with “whatever the heck I want to eat!”

“Enjoy and put your self first and rest,” commented one Instagram user.

“Sounds amazing!! Add a face mask and your fave comfy pjs… perfection,” was another reply.

One of Ashley’s many admirers had this to say.