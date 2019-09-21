Brigitte Nielsen, 56, Floors Fans In A Plunging Coral Swimsuit In New Photo

56-year-old Brigitte is showing off her swimsuit body while posing with her 1-year-old daughter.

Brigitte Nielsen is leaving little to the imagination in a plunging swimsuit. The stunning model and actress showed off some serious skin in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on September 20 as she took a dip in the ocean water with her daughter, Frida Dessi, during what appeared to be a recent vacation.

Seriously defying her actual age of 56-years-old, Brigitte held on tight to her young daughter as they hit the water together while she could be seen looking off into the distance with her signature short blonde hair slicked back and several palm trees in the background.

The Danish Rocky IV actress showed off some skin in her strappy coral one-piece as she enjoyed some family time in a very tropical location, though she didn’t reveal in the upload exactly where the photo was taken.

Her 1-year-old daughter, who she shares with her husband of 13 years, Mattia Dessi, looked adorable as she rocked a pair of white framed sunglasses on her eyes as well as her own floral bikini with a matching headband.

In the caption of the new vacation upload, she told her followers that she couldn’t believe summer was coming to an end as she hashtagged the post with #endlesssummer and #family.

Fans gushed over the sweet snap in the comments section, leaving sweet messages after seeing Brigitte spending some quality time with her daughter.

“Beautiful pic. Mommy &daughter,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Beautiful Mom and daughter shot.”

“Beautiful Queen and Princess,” a third said.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Nielsen gave birth to her daughter at the age of 54 in June 2018. Frida is the star’s fourth child.

But it probably won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the gorgeous model and actress to see her looking so stunning in her latest swimwear snap as she previously vowed that she wants to look 50 when she’s 70.

“I really have to take care of myself. Eat right, work out right, be happy, teach her good things, but be realistic about it too,” Nielsen told Good Morning America last year, per People South Africa.

“We’ve made a choice [to be older parents, and] yes I have to be realistic, that in 15 years, she will be 15 years old, I will be 70,” she continued of becoming a mom again later in life, but added, “I will look 50, honey – I’d better!”

She’s also been very open in the past about her dedication to a fit and healthy lifestyle and even proudly showed off her fit baby body in a skintight white ensemble a mere six weeks after welcoming her daughter into the world, as People reported at the time.