Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Secretly In A Tupac Music Video At Age 14

The wife of Kanye West says she lied about her age to appear in a fashion show scene in one of the late rappers final music videos.

Kim Kardashian claims she was a video star long before she became a household name. The wife of Kanye West recently revealed that she made a cameo in a Tupac Shakur music video 25 years ago and no one realizes it was her.

Kardashian dropped the surprising news Jonathan Cheban’s podcast, according to TooFab. The reality star and entrepreneur dished that when she was a young teen in the early 1990s, she lied her way into a music video shoot during the late rapper’s heyday. Kardashian prefaced her tale by stating the information is not “Google-able” because “no one would ever know” it was her in the video.

“When I was 14, I was in a Tupac video. It was like 1994,” Kim told Cheban.

While she could not recall the name of the video, the mom of four revealed that she and her sister Kourtney, along with pal Kimberly Stewart all “lied” and said they were 18 so they could be in the video.

Kim also clarified that she didn’t hang out with Tupac at all during the shoot, which had her playing a model in a fashion show.

“No, he wasn’t there. …We were walking down the runway, like we were models walking down a runway. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway, and it was Kim Stewart, Kourtney, me and maybe like one or two other of our friends.”

Kardashian revealed that after the cameo she was “bracing” herself to come clean to her dad, late power attorney Robert Kardashian, to tell him that she was in the Tupac music video, but that she never knew what became of it. Kim wasn’t sure if the shoot was for a soundtrack or a regular music video, but she knew if her parents found out he would have been in “such trouble.”

TooFab notes that in the music video for Tupac’s “All Bout U,” there is teen fashion show footage.

Kim (or someone who looks like her) appears to pop up starting at the 3:05 mark wearing a light blue dress. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not confirmed that this is her in the video, which was released in 1996 on Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, the last album released during the hip-hop icon’s lifetime.

In addition to possible Kardashian sightings, the video features vocals from Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and Dru Down. The “All Bout U” single was released just two days before Tupac’s death in Sept. 1996.

While Kardashian’s cameo in “All Bout U” has not been confirmed, she does have some credited roles as a video vixen. IMDB has Kim Kardashian listed as appearing in Nicki Minaj music video “Come on a Cone,” as well as her husband Kanye’s “All Day” and “Bound 2.” And of course, who can forget her memorable appearance in the 2007 Fall Out Boy clip ‘Thnks fr th Mmrs” where she made out with bassist Pete Wentz?

Last year, Wentz told People he keeps in touch with Kim more than 10 years after their famous music video shoot.

“I ran into her, and she was probably the nicest person ever. She’s exactly the same as she was then, except she’s, like, a trillion times more famous,” he said.

More recently, Kardashian appeared in pal Paris Hilton’s video for the song “My Best friend’s A**,” as The Inquisitr reported in May.