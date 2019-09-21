Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Declares His Love To An Unconscious Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 23 indicate that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will panic when he sees Katie Logan (Heather Tom) lying on the floor. It appears as if Katie’s health crisis will cement Bill’s feelings for the mother of his child, per Highlight Hollywood.

On Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie looked up her symptoms of an aching back and fatigue. Bill wanted to take her to go and see a doctor, but Katie refused. She was sure that the issue would resolve itself. But when she got out of her bed, she collapsed.

Bill had called out to her, as reported by The Inquisitr, and checked her pulse. It was obvious that Katie’s fall had shocked the media mogul. He knew that she had not been feeling well but did not realize that her condition was this serious.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will begin to panic. Will Spencer (Finnegan George) is still in the house and is getting changed to go to a pool party. Bill now needs to get Katie to the hospital as fast as possible and see to his son as well. He obviously doesn’t want Will to see his mother passed out on the floor.

As he sees Katie lying unconscious on the floor, Bill will realize how much Katie means to him. The couple has only recently gotten back together again but they were trying to focus on their family before tying the knot again. They had wisely decided to spend time as a family so that they could offer Will the stability he needed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will declare his undying love to an unconscious Katie. Of course, he doesn’t want anything to happen to her for Will’s sake, but he also needs Katie for his own wellbeing. Katie balances out Bill and she’s often the voice of reason when he starts behaving erratically.

Longtime B&B fans will remember that this is not the first time that Katie and Bill find themselves in this situation. In fact, every time that Katie has a medical crisis Bill is on his knees begging her to make it through. Hopefully this time, he will mean what he says.

Katie will be rushed to hospital where Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry will take over her treatment. Fans may remember that he was also the doctor who treated Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) when he was rushed to the ER when he fell off the cliff. It appears as if he will stabilize Katie and ward off any immediate danger. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Katie’s health issues are far from over.

During the week of September 23, the youngest Logan sister will be given a dire diagnosis. Katie’s kidneys are giving in, and if she doesn’t receive a transplant she may not live for very long.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.