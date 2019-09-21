‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, September 20: Wyatt Proposes To Sally & Katie Collapses

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, September 20 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who walked into the beach house. After she expressed her surprise that Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) would leave his door unlocked, Wyatt told her that he wanted her to feel welcome at all times. He had just received Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) email that contained photos of her and Wyatt and quickly scanned the pics. He told Sally that he missed seeing her enter the house, per Soap Central.

Wyatt and Sally kissed passionately. He told her that he wanted her so much but Sally put on the brakes. She told him that she needed to be cautious. She had been hurt so many times and needed to make sure that she wasn’t just “unlucky in love.” Wyatt understood Sally’s need for commitment. He understood why she was trying to protect herself and admitted that he had also caused her pain.

Wyatt then got down on one knee. Sally asked him what he was doing. Wyatt said, “What does it look like I’m doing. I love you. Marry me, Sally.”

Kyra Green from @loveislandusa is shining like a ???? on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/4zTMTrkUFe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 20, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was busy with a dress fitting with Antonia (Kyra Green), a model. Brooke entered and the couple talked about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke still believed that Thomas was a troubled man, while Ridge didn’t want her to demonize his son. She also wanted Ridge to promise that he would have nothing to do with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Brooke claimed that it was just a matter of time before Shauna targeted him and she would be an unnecessary complication in their lives. Ridge promised to have nothing to do with Shauna.

Flo returned to her apartment and told her mother that Wyatt was having dinner with Sally. Nevertheless, Shauna was sure that he would appreciate the photos that Flo had sent him. Flo felt that Wyatt would move on with Sally but noted that they were not together in “every way” yet. Shauna urged her daughter to get Wyatt back while he and Sally were not “hot and heavy” yet. However, the former croupier felt that Wyatt may want something more serious with Sally.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) returned home from the park. Will needed to get ready for a pool party at a friend’s house. Katie noted that she wasn’t feeling well but didn’t want to go see a doctor yet. As reported by The Inquisitr, Katie collapsed when she got up from the bed. A panicked Bill called out to her and checked her pulse.

