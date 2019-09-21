Jasmine Tookes Rocks Plunge Thong Bodysuit

Jasmine Sanders shared a brand new Instagram video, and it showed her rocking lingerie from Victoria’s Secret. The clip was in black-and-white, and showed her in a bodysuit.

Previously, the model gave fans something to talk about with a topless selfie, as reported by The Inquisitr,

Throughout the new video, the camera zoomed in on various parts of the model’s body. Jasmine was also seen giving sultry looks, as she played with her hair and turned around to show off the back of the ensemble.

The model wore her hair down, and accessorized with earrings. She didn’t wear a necklace, however.

The bodysuit featured a floral, lace design. The front of it featured a plunge neckline, which allowed Jasmine to show off her cleavage.

On the other hand, the back of the suit featured a criss-cross back with multiple straps. It also had a thong-cut, and Tookes’ derriere was on full display.

So far, the video has been watched over 145,000 times.

Jasmine’s fans gushed about her good looks in the comments section.

“Why are you so perfect, attractive, gorgeous!? The true bombshell,” said a fan.

“Holy God! This is the best @jastookes has ever looked and that is crazy. Don’t know how she has topped herself. I am gobsmacked,” said another fan.

But that was hardly all, as others continued to pile on the compliments.

“Omg @jastookesabsolutely stunning, really slaying it with you’re looks,” said a follower.

“My goodness woman! How much of that heat is a man supposed to take??” joked another follower.

“Dont like the smell of that material in general but u look terrific,” commented a fan.

It’s also worth noting that the model shared another photo a couple of days ago, which showed her in a white and tan outfit. She was spotted lounging on a white, outdoor couch. Behind her, you could see green plants and bushes.

Tookes’ shirt had a high collar and long sleeves. She paired the top with tan capris. She styled her hair slicked back in a side part, and rocked a large pair of earrings.

She gave a serious look for the shot, as she extended her legs and crossed her right leg over her left.

Jasmine revealed in another, related update that she did her own makeup for the look. It included blush, dark eyeliner, and glossy lipstick.

The photo also gave fans a closer look at her earrings, which were gold and featured abstract shapes.