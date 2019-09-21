Jasmine Tookes Rocks Plunge Thong Bodysuit In New Instagram Post

Jasmine Sanders shared a brand new Instagram video yesterday, showing her rocking lingerie from Victoria’s Secret in a black-and-white clip.

Throughout her new video, the camera zoomed in on various parts of the model’s body. Jasmine was also seen giving sultry looks as she played with her hair and turned around to show off the back of the ensemble.

The model wore her hair down and accessorized the look simply, wearing only a pair of small earrings.

The bodysuit featured a floral, lace design. The material seemed to be a dark color, although the exact shade was unable to be seen in the black and white video. The front of the lingerie featured a plunge neckline, which allowed Jasmine to show off her cleavage.

The back of the suit featured a criss-cross back with multiple straps. It was also thong-cut, putting Jasmine’s derriere on full display.

So far, the video has been watched over 145,000 times.

The model’s fans gushed about her good looks in the comment section of the post.

“Why are you so perfect, attractive, gorgeous!? The true bombshell,” wrote a fan.

“Holy God! This is the best @jastookes has ever looked and that is crazy. Don’t know how she has topped herself. I am gobsmacked,” said another fan.

But that was hardly all, as others continued to pile on the compliments.

“Omg @jastookesabsolutely stunning, really slaying it with you’re [sic] looks,” a third follower commented.

“My goodness woman! How much of that heat is a man supposed to take??” joked a fourth user.

This video isn’t the only video that the model has shared recently. Two days ago, Jasmine uploaded a series of images and a video, which showed her in a white and tan outfit. She was spotted lounging on a white, outdoor couch and behind her, you could see lush green trees.

Jasmine was wearing a white shirt with a high collar and long sleeves in the upload. She paired the top with tan capris. Her hair was slicked back in a side part, and she rocked a large pair of earrings along with a gold watch, diamond bracelet, and a ring to accessorize.

She gave a serious look for the shot, staring directly into the camera with a sultry look. The second image in the series showed the model sporting a bit more of a smile, while in the video, she gave the camera a kissy face and a slight wink.

Jasmine revealed in in the caption for the series that she did her own makeup. Her look included blush, dark eyeliner, neutral eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick.

Previously, the model gave her fans something to talk about when she posted a topless selfie, as reported by The Inquisitr,