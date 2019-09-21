Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute To ‘Hero’ Ric Ocasek

Ric Ocasek, the leader singer of The Cars passed away on September 16, per CNN Entertainment.

“Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, who separated from Ocasek last year, posted on Instagram that he had been recuperating at home following surgery. She was at the home helping their children care for their father when she found him while bringing coffee. ‘I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on’,” they report.

The “My Best Friend’s Girl” hitmaker died at age 75 of heart disease and high-profile names have been paying tribute to the icon.

“Early Winter” songstress Gwen Stefani took to Instagram a couple of hours ago to express that she is very blessed to have hung out with Ric and write music with him. She referred to him as one of her heroes while attaching three photos the pair had together.

In her caption, she put the hashtags “PlatinumBlondeLife,” “DontLetMeDown,” and “RockSteady,” revealing that those were the songs they created together.

Within a short space of time, the post racked up over 24,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Some of my favorite songs you ever did,” one user wrote.

“New wave legend! #rip,” another shared.

“He seemed like a super cool, kind, dude. May he Rest In Peace. Love these photos of the two of you,” a third mentioned.

“My favs in one pic,” a fourth fan commented.

According to Billboard, The Cars achieved four top 10 singles – “Drive,” “Shake It Up,” “Tonight She Comes,” and “You Might Think” – on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and a total of 18 entries on the chart.

Gwen has been making headlines recently as she has returned as a judge on The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The 17th season will premiere on NBC on September 23.

The former No Doubt rocker set Instagram on fire in a tiny red dress and thigh-high boots which appeared to be on the set of the show, per The Inquisitr.

On September 14, she brought back her Harajuku Mini range for Target’s 20th anniversary. The kid’s range is strictly limited edition and can be found on their website as well as their stores.

Since last year, Stefani has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. The show has enjoyed four legs and will continue in October.

