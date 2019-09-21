NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Of Antonio Brown Will Be ‘Kiss Of Death’ For His Career, Adam Schefter Says

Antonio Brown is apparently seeking a new NFL home, but his release from the New England Patriots may now make that impossible.

Hours after the Patriots cut Brown amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the release could spell the end of Brown’s time in the NFL. Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Schefter said it would be fair to question what team would be willing to give a chance after he failed to last a full two weeks on the Patriots.

“When the New England Patriots say goodbye to you, that’s a kiss of death on a lot of people, I think,” Schefter said.

As Schefter alluded to, the Patriots are seen as a franchise willing to take on players with off-the-field troubles and mold them into productive players through the team’s highly structured organization. The fact that Brown could not even stay out of trouble under the strict control of the Patriots would likely make every other team wary of giving him the chance to be on his fourth team of the last nine months.

There are others backing up Adam Schefter’s assertion that Antonio Brown could be done in the NFL. As ESPN noted in a separate story, Brown is still facing the possibility of discipline from the NFL once its wraps up its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against him. The league would not be able to impose fines or suspension on Brown until he is on another roster, and the report noted that the lingering investigation makes it unlikely he would be picked up anytime soon.

USA Today’s Nancy Armor also believes that Antonio Brown has played his last game in the NFL, noting that the trouble that comes from having him on the roster outweights his All Pro talent.

“Brown is a colossal talent, a four-time All Pro who has led the league in either catches, yards receiving or touchdowns in all but one of the last five seasons,” Armor wrote. “But he also comes with enough baggage to sink a cruise ship. Very few coaches and GMs could juggle Brown’s talent and trouble without destroying the team in the process, and nobody was better equipped for it than Belichick.”

It’s not clear yet when the NFL’s investigation into Antonio Brown’s accusations could be wrapping up, or what discipline the now free agent wide receiver could be facing as a result of it.