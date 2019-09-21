Emily Ratajkowski Drops Jaws In Nothing But A Towel, Instagram Raves Over Her Beauty

Emily Ratajkowski returned to Instagram with a gorgeous selfie that left fans swooning over her stunning beauty.

The glamorous supermodel has been rather aloof on social media lately and followers have definitely noticed her absence. However, her latest update more than made up for the recent lack of posts.

A new photo shared with fans via her official Instagram account on Friday afternoon saw the brunette babe looking flawless and radiant as she posed for what appeared to be a beachside selfie. Although the background of the beautiful black-and-white picture was blurry – Emily’s ravishing visage gracefully took up the forefront – a few details suggested that Emily’s update was coming straight from the sands.

For one thing, the dark-haired beauty was wearing nothing but a beach towel. As she stared into the camera with a dreamy look in her eyes, Emily sultrily lay on the side, seemingly resting on the soft sand. Her beach towel was crumpled underneath her head, offering her supple cheek a comfy place to rest. A woman’s silhouette visible in the distance suggested that there were other people chilling at the beach besides Emily. Last but not least, a few glimmering drops of water lingered on her shoulder, hinting at a recent dip in the sea.

Emily looked like a snack in the sun-kissed selfie. The 28-year-old hottie wowed fans with her fresh-faced look, appearing before the camera without any makeup on. Closely cropped to her face, the photo offered a splendid view of her charming freckles. Likewise, her luscious, naturally plump lips were also on display, as were her thick eyebrows and perfectly curled eyelashes.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model managed to look both chic and provocative in the new snap. The buxom brunette showed quite a bit of skin as she sunned her beautiful body at the beach.

Even though the sun-drenched selfie didn’t reveal what she was wearing, Emily showed off her sculpted shoulder and slender arms. No swimsuit straps adorned her fair skin, which suggested that Emily either wore a bandeau bikini or was simply sunbathing topless. While her internet-famous cleavage was concealed by the strategically placed beach towel, the Vogue model flashed some serious sideboob as she lay on the white sand.

Naturally, her sexy selfie made quite the sensation on Instagram, garnering close to 600,000 likes overnight. Fans took to the comments section by the masses to praise Emily for her beach-babe look and for appearing so beautiful without a scrap of makeup.

“Wow! Great shoot!!!” wrote one person, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beauty,” penned a second fan, who added two heart emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by a third message that read, “The most beautiful woman in the world,” trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“So so pretty,” commented a fourth Instagram user, offering Emily a rose emoji as tribute to her beauty.

Emily’s latest Instagram update comes after the Sports Illustrated bombshell put her insane bikini body on full display in an ultra-revealing photo, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.