’90 Day Fiancé’: Rebecca Parrot Admits To Having Relationship With Another Woman

Rebecca Parrot is revealing all the secrets of her past to new boyfriend, Zied Hakimi, on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, according to a report from TV Shows Ace.

Parrot, a 47-year-old woman with three kids and as many failed marriages, met and fell in love with 26-year-old Tunisia native Hakimi through online interactions. Now, the mother-of-three is hoping to marry her new man, despite the growing concern of her friends and family members.

Parrot’s friends and family are worried about the reality star because this isn’t the first time she has been in this situation. Parrot’s last marriage was to a Moroccan man, who she also met online and brought to the United States through the K-1 visa process. That marriage ended in divorce after Parrot learned he had been cheating on her with other women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Parrot’s ex also had several other negative traits that she hoped she wouldn’t find in Hakimi.

During Sunday’s episode, Parrot decided to share more of herself with her potential husband by revealing the fact that she has dated women in the past. After sharing her secret, Hakimi said he accepted her regardless of her past, but they had to keep this information from his family.

After the episode aired, Parrot took to social media to answer questions from fans and explained her reason for telling Hakimi about her sexuality.

“I did this because it was important to me that Zied accept me for me, and I wanted to know what it felt like to lay everything on the table and still be loved,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, my ex was VERY homophobic and I am simply not going to allow that in my life.”

While many fans praised Parrot for sharing a part of her truth, others were quick to point out that she still wasn’t being completely honest with the man she hoped to marry.

“You need to tell him you are still LEGALLY MARRIED! Or did I miss that part?” one fan commented, referring to the fact that during the filming of the show, Parrot was still technically married to her last husband.

During a previous episode, she told cameras that she has filed for the divorce, but it wasn’t finalized. She also expressed her fear that Hakimi would not accept this because of his strict upbringing and his religious ways.

It’s currently unclear how Hakimi will react to the news, but 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans can keep up with the couple’s story on Sundays on TLC.