Kelly Ripa Parades Around In Skintight Leggings During Coffee Run With Hunky Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa may have missed a day of work from her morning talk show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, this week, but by Friday she was seemingly feeling better, per The Daily Mail.

Kelly was photographed by the paparazzi as she went out for a coffee run in New York City with her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos.

The couple were seen looking stylish as they carried disposable coffee cups in their hands while strolling the streets of The Big Apple. Ripa donned a pair of skintight black leggings which a gray star pattern on them, which flaunted her lean legs and curvy hips.

She added a baggy light-gray hooded sweatshirt and accessorized with dark sunglasses, white sneakers, and a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Kelly’s long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also donned a minimal makeup look for the day out, which included a fresh face and nude lips.

Meanwhile Mark sported a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt with a black puffy vest over top. He added a large watch on his wrist, gray sneakers, and some sunglasses to complete his dapper look.

According to People Magazine, Kelly missed a taping of her show on Thursday, and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest had to break the news to the live studio audience.

“Unfortunately she wasn’t feeling well yesterday and today she’s really sick. She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, ‘Go feel better.’ We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon. We will miss you for this hour,” Ryan stated.

It seemed that Ripa felt good enough on Friday to spend some quality time with Consuelos, who has been busy filming the new season of Riverdale as of late.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mark recently posted a video to his Instagram story from the set of the show and asked Kelly to send him one back, which she did.

In Ripa’s video she was seen laying on a couch in what appeared to be her dressing room as she wore nothing but a tight, nude piece of shape wear from Kim Kardashian’s new line, Skims.

Kelly laughed in the video as the camera panned over her and she played Billie Eilish’s song, “Bad Guy,” in the background of the clip.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s sweet relationship by following the couple on Instagram.