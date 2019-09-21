Isreali Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Pert Booty In Leggings And Sports Bra Combo

Avital Cohen, an Isreali fitness model with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, sent temperatures soaring on the platform when she posted a photo of herself rocking a skintight sports bra and leggings combo. Both articles of clothing are all black save for a leopard print trim. Her outfit and pose showed off all the gains she’s earned in the gym as it’s hard to ignore her defined abdominal muscles, toned legs, and pert booty.

As of writing, the post has accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

According to the caption, the outfit is from Fashion Nova. But instead of sharing additional details about the outfit, Avital chose to add some motivational words of wisdom.

“I truly believe that everything that we do and everyone that we meet is put in our path for a purpose,” she wrote.

She went to encourage her fans to listen to their instincts as they can point you towards the true meaning of your life.

“There are no accidents,” she added. “We’re all teachers – if we’re willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks or wait for some miracle to come knocking at our door.”

In the comments, some fans appear to have been moved by Avital’s inspirational message in the comments.

” Your willpower helps a lot of people, and I’m one of those people,” one fan wrote. Avital noticed the comments and expressed gratitude in her reply.

“Well said and thank you for reminding us,” another admirer commented.

“I absolutely agree! Even the bad stuff that happens teaches us” a third wrote.

But others seemed to have been too focused on complimenting Avital’s beauty to notice the caption and the message it held.

One commenter seemed to be struggling to find words to describe his feelings about Avital other than “wow.”

“Wow wow wow you are so beautiful wow,” they wrote.

A lot of the other comments are just flurries of emojis, visual representations of their adoration for the brunette beauty.

Loading...

But Avital is likely used to this type of attention, as she posts photos of her jaw-dropping body on an almost daily basis. As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, she received similar comments when she posted a photo of herself wearing matching pink sports bra and booty shorts. In the photo, she has her hip jutted out and the pose does a lot to emphasize the curve of her posterior and the muscle tone in her lower body.

That post currently has close to 20,000 likes and over 350 comments on Instagram.