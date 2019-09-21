Kourtney Kardashian Pops Out Of Tight Top Amid Rumors She’s Back Together With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is making headlines for her sexy looks, and her love life this week. On Friday, The Daily Mail reports that the reality star stepped out looking fierce amid rumors that she and her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have gotten back together.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Kourtney is seen leaving a studio in Los Angeles as she kicked off her weekend looking chic and stylish in a skintight top.

The white shirt left little to the imagination with its low cut, which flaunted Kourt’s ample cleavage. The top was so tight that Kardashian popped out of the top and even showcased her toned tummy underneath the material.

The mother-of-three paired the shirt with some light-colored, distressed jeans and an oversized orange blazer, which she had slung over her shoulders.

Kourtney accessorized the look with some trendy sunglasses and a pair of olive green sandals. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The outing marked the first time that Kardashian was spotted out in public after allegedly getting back together with her ex, Younes Bendjima. The outlet claims that Kourtney and Younes were seen holding hands during a day date earlier this week.

Us Weekly reports that Kourtney and Younes have been interacting as of late, but that they aren’t officially back together as of now.

“They are seeing where things go [with] their relationship. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking,” the insider added.

Kardashian and Bendjima dated for nearly two years before calling it quits last fall. The couple ended their romance, only to briefly reconcile before splitting again.

“They have great chemistry and that’s one of the things that brought her back to him. They are revisiting their relationship,” a source said of the reality star and the model at the time.

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to. She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family,” a source told the magazine earlier this month.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life, and possibly relationship status, by following the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on her social media accounts.