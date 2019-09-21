Khloe Kardashian Slays In Sexy Leopard-Print Outfit & New Platinum Blond Hair

Khloe Kardashian was white-hot in her most recent ensemble as she flaunted her curves, chic style, and brand new hair color out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Daily Mail reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed by the paparazzi as she rocked a super sexy and trendy ensemble while strolling the streets of L.A. to kick off the weekend.

Khloe donned a pair of flowing leopard-print pants, which showcased the Good American founder’s curvy hips and long legs. She also added a black corset top, which showcased her ample cleavage, and threw a matching leopard-print jacket over top that she cinched with a belt.

Kardashian flashed a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs in the process, as she also gave fans a look at her brand new, platinum blond hair color, which she first debuted on Instagram earlier this week. Khloe’s mane was parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

The reality star accessorized the stylish look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and some clear heels. She also wore some rings on her fingers, and donned a full face of makeup for the outing. Kardashian’s glam look consisted of a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Perhaps Khloe’s sexy new hairstyle could be to catch the eye of her former boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Rumors have been flying about the pair possibly getting back together after The Sun reported that the NBA star had given the mother of his child a $400,000 car.

Sources told the outlet that Tristan’s gift was an apology gesture after he was busted cheating on Khloe twice within the span of a year.

The couple called it quits earlier this year, but Tristan’s pal, rapper Drake, reportedly advised the athlete to drop some cash on a lavish gift for Khloe in hopes of winning her back.

“Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back,” the insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can keep tabs on Khloe Kardashian’s stunning looks and hair transformations by following her on her social media accounts, or by tuning in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.