‘The Crown’ Releases The First Season 3 Trailer With Olivia Colman As Queen Elizabeth II

While details about The Crown Season 3 have been scarce, Netflix has just released a teaser trailer which features Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from actor Claire Foy.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the clip, which actually features Colman and Foy as the young monarch and the middle-aged queen, as if one were figuratively passing the torch to another.

The YouTube video is the first time that Colman has been seen in anything other than a still image, where she jokes that she is no longer a young queen, and instead, says she is now an “old bat.”

“A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”

The Crown, which was recast for Season 3, will debut on November 17, after skipping an entire year. Show creator Peter Morgan confirmed that Season 3 just wrapped, and in time, the show will be recast again for the two seasons to follow.

Joining Colman for Season 3 are Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle.

Colman confirmed that the new cast of The Crown had just wrapped Season 3 in July, and they would start Season 4 this month, says The Inquisitr.

“We’ve just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I’ve got to do some reshoots. We start again with season four in August,” Colman said.

Tobias Menzies, best known for playing two roles in the hit series, Outlander, is now the new Prince Philip. Menzies explains that the last scene they filmed was related to the moon landing of the Apollo 11.

“We’ve just been shooting a really interesting episode which was all tied into the moon landings in ’69. [Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has taken this angle that Philip gets very absorbed by the heroism of these men compared to what maybe he hasn’t done with his own life,” Menzies said.

Fans of The Crown have been watching the rest of the casting for Seasons 3 and 4 carefully in order to learn what actors will play Prince Charles’ love interests, Camilla Parker Bowles and Lady Diana Spencer.

The actor playing Camilla Parker Bowles, Emerald Fennell, will look familiar to fans of the series, Call The Midwife, in which she starred for several seasons.