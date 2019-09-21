Taraji P. Henson Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sexy Red Dress With Thigh-Exposing Slit

Actress Taraji P. Henson may not quite be as over the top as her Empire character Cookie Lyon in real life, but the bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible body for her 14.7 million Instagram followers. Taraji’s page is a mixture of behind-the-scenes shots, silly videos and glam selfies as she prepares for red carpet events.

In one of her latest posts, Taraji treated her followers to a double Instagram update that showcased her curves in a deep red Alexander Wang dress. The form-fitting dress had a high neckline that hid Taraji’s cleavage, but the tight fit of the garment meant that her curves were on full display.

The dress kept Taraji entirely covered from the neck to the waist, with the high neck and long sleeves, but a slit on one side meant that her thigh was on full display. Taraji’s toned, curvaceous leg poked through the slit in her dress and had her followers drooling. In the first snap in her update, Taraji waved at the camera while standing on a city street. She had a huge smile on her face and her hair was pulled up in a voluminous style and kept natural.

In the second snap, she was photographed while just about to blow a kiss at the camera. Her thigh was on display in the scandalous red dress, and her deep pink nails popped against her skin. Taraji’s makeup was neutral and glowing.

She kept the caption simple, filling her followers in on the fact that the stunning look she rocked in the shot was for a press day in the city.

Her followers loved the sizzling snap, and the picture received over 254,000 likes within just 11 hours, including a like from actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

“FABULOUS QUEEN! SHINING SHINING SHINING! #WINNING #EMPIRERULES” one fan said in the comments section.

“Loving this natural hair,” another fan said.

One follower commented “slay mama.”

Another fan said “I SWEAR you get prettier and prettier everyday!”

“Yes Taraji! Kill it. Love the hair!!” another fan commented.

Given how incredible she looks and what an energy she brings to every shot, it’s tough to believe that the actress is approaching 50 years old. Taraji recently celebrated her birthday with a party that looked like an absolute blast.

She rocked a variety of retro looks including fishnet stockings and short shorts at a roller rink themed party that was attended by several of her celebrity fans. In every shot she shared from the bash, she looked full of joy and appeared to be having the time of her life.