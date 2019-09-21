‘Hustlers’ Starring Jennifer Lopez As A Stripper Is So Steamy The Movie Is Banned In Malaysia

Hustlers, the new Jennifer Lopez movie in which JLo plays a stripper, received a relatively R rating, which can be considered tame given its content. The film, based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler, is about a crew of smart women who formerly took their clothes off at a strip club but who then banded together to turn the tables by scamming their wealthy Wall Street clients.

Although the movie is decidedly steamy and does contain a considerable amount of racy content, Hustlers is cashing in big time at box offices in both the U.S. and the U.K., with movie houses in other countries eagerly waiting for their turn to show the film. Sadly, Malaysia will not be screening the movie anywhere at any time in the Southeast Asian country because Hustlers has been banned there, according to the BBC on September 20.

The source stated why this particular movie — which was scheduled to open in Malaysia on September 26 — will not be seen there.

“The country’s film censorship board said Hustlers’ naked breasts, erotic dances and scenes featuring drugs made it ‘not suitable for public screening.'”

This drastic move to ban the motion picture was confirmed on Instagram on September 19 by Square Box Pictures based in Kuala Lumpur. After the media company explained that they “appreciate all the love and support from [their] fans and movie lovers for this title” and while it is their “loss that [they] are unable to carry on.”

Then, after the company offered their “sincere apologies” that they had let their audiences down, comments came pouring into Square Box’s social media platform.

“I knew it… we need to move Tf outta here,” complained one disappointed patron, who added a sad-face emoji to his Instagram comment.

“What a f**king shame that the censorship board of Malaysia did this,” stated another follower.

“What?? F**kkk!!!!! I’m so freakin sad rn!!!!” said a third person, who added two crying-face emoji for effect.

Hustlers is not the only film that has been banned from Malaysian movie houses. The Shawshank Redemption and Barney’s Great Adventure were also banned from the country while, earlier in 2019, Malaysian censors axed certain gay sex scenes from Rocketman, the movie about Elton John’s life.

Meanwhile, prior to opening in the U.S. on September 13, Hustlers star JLo shared a “seriously sexy video” on Instagram in which she “strips down and gets very risqué while portraying her role in the new movie,” per The Inquisitr.

The 50-year-old mother of twins was ultimately proud of her Hustlers part as a woman who used her dancing skills to become empowered. That being said, the actress’ fans from around the world — including in Malaysia — have been eager to watch this veteran talent give her all after hours upon hours of grueling work perfecting the art of stripping.