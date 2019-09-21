‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Bursts Out Of White Swimsuit And Drives Instagram Wild

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain is constantly tantalizing her 3.9 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps of her curvy, sculpted body. Earlier today, the blond bombshell shared a snap of herself in a minuscule bikini, smiling and feeding a pig in the water. She followed that post up with a shot of herself rocking a tiny white one-piece swimsuit in her kitchen.

Over the past few posts, Drain has been heavily advertising her Fall Slim & Build six-week program. Drain is known for her insane physique, and she wants to help her followers sculpt their own flawless bodies. In the caption of her latest post, she let her followers know that the challenge linked to the program would be starting on Sunday — and with only a few spots left, fans should sign up quickly.

Drain’s own body is the best possible advertisement for any fitness program she puts on the market. In the selfie, Drain posed in a one-piece swimsuit that clung to every inch of her chiseled stomach. While her abs were hidden under the fabric of the suit, the high-cut sides meant her toned legs were on full display. Drain had major definition in her legs and gave herself a little extra boost with some strappy black heels.

The top portion of the one-piece could barely contain her ample assets, and her curves were nearly spilling out of the suit. The low-cut neckline featured black trim, with black floral detail on the suit drawing viewers’ eyes down her curves.

Drain kept the accessories simple, adding a black choker to finish the look.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of her flawless body, and the post quickly racked up over 8,100 likes in just one hour. Her fans were drooling over the shot and told her so in the comments section.

“Incredible body,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “be still my heart.”

Loading...

“What a woman!” a third fan added.

“Leg goals,” said a fourth.

Fans who might be curious about Drain’s fitness challenge should check out her Instagram story highlights. It seems that the Slim & Build program is something that Drain has run before, and she has several before-and-after pictures from clients who followed her program and appeared to have some majorly impressive results.

And, for those who simply need a little extra motivation to slay at the gym, Drain’s Instagram story highlights on workouts are the perfect solution. The blond bombshell posts short clips of herself sculpting her body in the gym in tight yoga pants and sports bras.