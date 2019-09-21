Watch Australia Vs. Fiji 2019 Rugby World Cup Stream Live: Start Time, Preview Of 2nd Match In 9th World Cup

In a match that looks to feature explosive offense by both sides, the Australia Wallabies open their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign by facing the Flying Fijians of Fiji.

With just a single victory, over Samoa, since a devastating 36-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rival New Zealand in a Bledisloe Cup match, as The Inquisitr reported, the Australia Wallabies open their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign by facing a dangerous underdog in the Flying Fijians of Fiji. After host Japan ran over Russia 30-10 in the World Cup opener, the Wallabies are anticipating a high-powered, offense-minded clash as they try to take a first step toward their first World Cup title in the match that will live stream from Sapporo, Japan.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the second 2019 Rugby World Cup match pitting Australia against Fiji, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday, September 21, at the 42,000-seat Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Saturday, and 12:45 p.m. Western, and on Fiji, the livestream begins at 4:45 p.m. Fiji Time. In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 5:45 a.m. British Summer Time, and fans in the United States can catch the Wallabies vs. Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup match at 12:45 a.m. EDT on Saturday, 9:45 p.m. on Friday, September 20, PDT.

David Pocock confers with Australia Coach Michael Cheika ahead of the Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Australia Coach Michael Cheika is courting controversy right away, with the selection of David Pocock to take an openside slot, after Pocock has compiled only 58 minutes of international competition over the past six months, according to the Rugby World Cup site. But Cheika cited Pocock’s international experience over his 11 year career covering 78 appearances for Australia as the rationale for recalling the speedy flanker.

Though the Wallabies have never won the World Cup, they have never failed to advance out to the knockout round since the initial edition of the Rugby World Cup in 1987 — and have lost only two group stage matches in the previous eight World Cups. Fiji, on the other hand, have failed to advance past the group stage both in 2011 and 2015, according to The Sun newspaper.

Watch highlights of Japan’s victory over Russia on Friday in the video below, courtesy of World Rugby.

To watch a free live online stream of the Australia vs. Fiji Saturday 2019 Rugby World Cup showdown in the United States, access the feed offered by NBC Sports Live Extra, the online service of NBC Sports.

Fans in Australia can watch a livestream via 10 Play, which will stream the match for free. Foxtel will livestream the Australia vs. Fiji Rugby World Cup match in Australia as well. In Fiji, Fiji TV will carry the match. The game will live stream on ITV Hub in the United Kingdom, Spark Sport in New Zealand, and TSN in Canada.