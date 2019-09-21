’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Addresses Rumors She’s Back With Jay Smith

Ashley Martson’s time on TLC has come to an end, but the reality star is still making headlines after being spotted with her controversial ex, Jamaican tattoo artist Jay Smith, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Martson met Smith while visiting the island for a friend’s wedding. The pair immediately hit it off, but did not exchange contact information before going their separate ways. However, after returning to the United States, Martson realized Smith had messaged her on social media and the two began an online relationship.

Martson eventually returned to the island, where Smith proposed and the couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring him to America. After arriving in the country, Smith and Martson got married, but their honeymoon period turned sour when Martson discovered Smith had been chatting with other women on Tinder.

Martson forgave her new husband, but he later went on to cheat again. The mother-of-two said Smith has cheated with at least six women during their relationship, including one of his tattoo clients who he had sex with in the bathroom of a barbershop, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the cheating incidents, Martson made the decision to end her marriage to Smith and filed for a divorce. The couple got into a number of heated arguments, which led to Martson filing a Protection From Abuse (PFA) Order against Smith. The Jamaica native violated the PFA and was arrested by local police, who then later handed him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he remained for almost a month.

During his time in ICE custody, his then-girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal fees. After Smith was released, he made his relationship with O’Brien Instagram official, but the couple has since separated.

Both Martson and newly single Smith were spotted at the same event recently, and fans immediately began speculating that the couple had reunited. During a Q&A session on Instagram, curious fans questioned Martson about being at the same party with her ex.

“Was it weird being at the same event with Jay?” one fan asked.

“It’s expected we both filmed the same show. I just do my thing and handle my business,” Martson responded.

However, the reality star wasn’t as friendly to another fan, who accused her of pretending the incident didn’t happen.

“Why are you and Jay acting like you didn’t hang out last night?” the second fan asked.

“Where did you see me to know how I’m ‘acting’ about last nights appearance,” Martson clapped back. “I have not responded about what I did or didn’t do at the event. Please don’t state I’m acting some type of way…stop creating stories in your head!”

Despite addressing the rumors, Martson didn’t directly say whether she and Smith had rekindled their relationship.