‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Her Insane Body In Blue Bikini

Alana Campos is taking in the sights of one of the most beautiful places on earth, and the Playboy model’s Instagram followers are getting an up-close glimpse of her incredible physique in a revealing bikini.

Campos took to Instagram this week to share some shots of her trip to Nusa Penida, an island southeast of the Indonesia island of Bali. In one shot on Instagram, Alana donned a blue bikini and went exploring on a cliff overlooking the almost impossibly blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. The picture was a smash hit with her followers, attracting thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Wow your body is insane,” one person wrote.

“Girl YOUR ABS stole the show,” another commented.

Campos has harnessed the attention she got from posing in Playboy back in September of 2012 and used it to spark a very successful modeling career, especially on social media. She sports 613,000 followers on Instagram, and uses the big following to build her own personal brand. Alana frequently shares sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies, likely supplementing her modeling career with a steady flow of income. Industry experts say that Instagram influencers generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, giving Alana a cool $6,000 or so for every post she makes.

Alana has the chance to pull in even more thanks to her stature in the industry and her very dedicated fan base. Though her follower base pales in comparison to models with the backing of major companies like Victoria’s Secret, she regularly attracts viral attention thanks to her fans and the celebrity websites that keep an eye on her to share the photos she posts.

The world travel is one of the most obvious side benefits of her work. The model seems to travel the globe, jetting to a number of tropical locales and getting the chance to sample some of the local culture — with plenty of lounging on the beach in a bikini.

Alana had plenty of other adventures on her trip to Bali, including the chance to meet some of the local wildlife. In one shot that the Playboy model shared on Instagram, she stood beside an elephant at the Mason Elephant Park & Lodge.

The model also uses her page to promote some of the causes close to her heart, including animal welfare. Campos also had the chance to meet more elephants at the Bali zoo, telling followers of how they had been rescued from Sumatra, where illegal poaching has decimated the local elephant population in the last 10 years.

Those who want to see more from Alana Campos can check out her Instagram page.