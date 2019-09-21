Gwen Stefani Reveals The Most ‘Devastating’ Thing That Happened This Year & All Moms Can Relate

Gwen Stefani may be one of Hollywood’s hottest women, a talented singer, a coach on The Voice, and one half of a power couple, but she’s also a mom through and through.

This week, Gwen opened up to People Magazine about one moment from the past year that hit her harder than the others, and all mothers should be able to relate.

During the interview, the No Doubt lead singer admitted that she she was devastated when her youngest son, Apollo, headed off to kindergarten this fall.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating,” she told the outlet in an interview published Thursday. “But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys,” Stefani stated of her sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Of course, Gwen is not a typical working mother. In addition to appearing on one of TV’s most beloved shows in The Voice, she’s also planning to head back to Las Vegas to resume her residency in October.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [her Las Vegas residency] and The Voice at the same time,” she told ET. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

As many fans know, Gwen first met her current boyfriend, country music superstar Blake Shelton, on the set of the show four years ago. They had both been through tough divorces and fell in love while working together.

Sources now tell the outlet that things are amazing between the couple, as Blake is head over heels for Gwen, and she feels safe and secure in her relationship with him.

Stefani left the show after only one season, but returned this year for Season 17 when Adam Levine shockingly announced he would be leaving the reality singing competition series.

Gwen claims that working with Blake again has “been fun” for the couple, who have been nearly inseparable since going public with their romance.

Meanwhile, Shelton was reportedly thrilled to have Stefani back in the mix, especially since he was heartbroken over his good friend, Levine, leaving the show behind. Blake recently admitted that Gwen’s presence “saved” the show for him.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s busy life as a mom, singer, and TV personality by following her on her social media accounts.