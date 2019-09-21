Selena Gomez Poses With ‘Shark Tank’ Crew In Adorable Dream Come True As She Visits Set Of Her Favorite Show

The superstar singer fangirled on the set of the ABC reality show.

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday in July, but she just got her best gift. In honor of her 27th birthday, the “Come and Get It” singer was treated to a surprise visit to the set of the ABC reality show Shark Tank. The set visit was arranged for Gomez courtesy of her thoughtful besties, pals Caroline and Connar Franklin and YouTube star Aaron Carpenter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Friday, Gomez posted a short video and photos to her Instagram page that showed her and her friends reenacting the famous entrance into the famous Shark Tank boardroom with investor Lori Greiner. Other photos show the pop superstar and her friends posing alongside Greiner and her Shark Tank co-stars Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. A third shot shows Gomez leaning in to talk business with O’Leary as he shows her something in a notebook.

Gomez was dressed casually in a white pinstriped, collared blouse, blue jeans, black heeled boots, and large hoop earrings for the taping of the business reality series. The singer described the outing as the “best day ever,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Herjavec also posted a photo of Gomez’ visit to the set and he seemed just as excited to have her there as she was to be there.

You can see the posts from Gomez and Herjavec from the Shark Tank set below.

Followers of Gomez’ Instagram first found out about her impending Shark Tank visit in July when she posted a birthday video from her friends that announced the news.

“Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank,” Gomez captioned the video that showed her finding out about her gift. “Two of my best friends nailed my gift.”

The video featured a montage that included a series of short clips from The Office, Friends, and a snippet from a Taylor Swift music video, and ended with Shark Tank star Mark Cuban personally wishing her a happy 27th birthday. At the end of the montage, Selena’s friends are seen telling her they will all be going to the Shark Tank studio to watch a taping of the ABC reality show in September.

“NO! We are?!” Selena screamed in the video post. “OH MY GOSH, I’m so excited!”

There’s no word if Shark Tank superfan Selena will actually be shown on the upcoming episode, but it sure would be a missed opportunity if she wasn’t.

Shark Tank debuted in 2009. The 11th season of the reality show premieres Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.