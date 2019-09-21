‘Lioness’ Britney Spears Shows Off Red Highlights In Filtered Video With Sam Asghari

Britney reportedly left the event they were headed to minutes after they arrived.

Pop icon Britney Spears made a rare appearance on her boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Instagram page on Friday amidst ongoing family and conservatorship drama. In the video, Britney shows off her new brunette locks and it looks like she’s added some bold red highlights to them. She’s acting playful in the clip and puts an Instagram filter on it so that it looks like both she and Sam are wearing cat noses and ears.

Sam and Britney were heading to the Daytime Beauty Awards where Sam was being honored for his work in the fitness industry. He calls Britney a lioness in the caption and thanks her for supporting him.

Britney wore a fitted black mini-dress to the event and as The Inquisitr reports, she was seen dancing around in it in a video she posted which currently has close to 2 million views.

In the comments of Sam’s post, fans gushed over the couple, with some openly wondering why the two weren’t married as yet.

“You’re a fairytale couple,” one fan wrote. “Hope you’re having a great night!!”

“He makes her look good!! He’s beautiful!!!!” another commenter added.

“Keep her happy and healthy Sam,” a third fan said. “There’s so much love out here for both of you.”

But there were a couple of fans who had negative comments, some of whom insisted that Sam would be a nobody without her. Others questioned why she left the event minutes after they arrived.

As E! Online notes, Britney posed for media photos on the event’s red carpet but was soon seen walking back to her car. In a clip posted by TMZ, she appears to say “I just wanna go,” before she walks off and Sam follows her.

Sam still has some photos from inside the awards ceremony on his Instagram stories but Britney doesn’t appear in any of them.

This is the second time that they’ve been seen on the red carpet together. In July, they attended the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood together. The two even kissed each for the cameras at one point.

Loading...

As Us Weekly notes, Britney had a court date two days before the Daytime Beauty Awards which she did not attend. The focus of the hearing was her dad’s role as her conservator, a position he’s had for over a decade, ever since her two mental breakdowns in the late 2000s. He recently stepped down temporarily, citing health concerns, and was replaced by her current care manager Jodi Montgomery. This is a temporary situation, however, as her conservatorship over Britney is due to expire in January 2020.

Britney’s relationship with her father has been in the headlines recently after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report against him in which he claimed that the Spears patriarch physically assaulted his oldest grandson, Sean.

Britney and Kevin have a younger son together named Jayden. The singer and both her sons were reportedly at her father’s home when the incident occurred.