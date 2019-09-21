Felicity Huffman Spends Time With Family As She Prepares For Prison Life

Huffman is doing what she can to heal her family before heading off to prison.

Just last week, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman received her sentencing for her role in the ongoing college admissions scandal. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, community service, a $30,000 fine, and a year of probation after pleading guilty to fraud-related charges. The actress’ focus right now doesn’t seem to be on her upcoming stint in prison, but rather on her family and repairing the damage her crime caused, according to Amo Mama.

Huffman is now in Los Angeles spending time with her family, bonding with her loved ones and trying to win back the trust of those she hurt. She and her oldest daughter, 19-year-old Sophia, were spotted together walking to the rehab facility where Huffman is expected to complete her community service work after the conclusion of her jail time. Unlike what might be expected, the pair appeared to be smiling in the paparazzi photos snapped of them.

Although Sophia did not know it, Huffman paid $15,000 to Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the cheating scandal, to have the teen’s SAT exam answers corrected. Her intention was to give her daughter a better shot at getting into the school of her dreams and studying theater. Unfortunately, it all backfired on her when the truth got out. According to a letter Huffman wrote to the judge presiding over her case, Sophia was distraught and heartbroken when she learned what her mother had done. Most of all, she was hurt that her mother had not believed that she could succeed on her own.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman has apologized both publicly and privately. She has shown remorse for her actions and has accepted her sentencing.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” she said in court.

As Huffman recalled, she knew she was doing something wrong when she drove her daughter to the testing center in 2017. She almost backed out.

“I thought to myself, ‘Turn around. Just turn around.’ To my eternal shame, I didn’t,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Huffman is one of many famous figures mixed up in this complex case, along with Full House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. These wealthy parents have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty and have chosen to fight the charges.