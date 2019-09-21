Hannah Palmer Bursts Out Of ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit In Skateboard Video & Instagram Goes Wild

Hannah Palmer appears to have played a little sneak preview game. As The Inquisitr reported two days ago, the model appeared in a social media post showcasing her curves in a high-cut red swimsuit dubbed to be a Baywatch-like one in the report. The image only showed Hannah lying down, however. Fans likely had no idea that the swimsuit would return with full force in a different setting with a different agenda — plus the addition of a canine companion to top things off.

Hannah’s video today was another of her legendary promotional clips for Bang Energy. The beverage brand appears to have a wonderful relationship with the Arizona native – and fans still can’t get over the content she shared. Today’s video featured Hannah in her fiery red one-piece, with the model seen in an outdoor setting while seemingly getting interrupted by a four-legged friend. The dog even got a mention in Hannah’s caption. While the video featured a can of Bang Energy, there was plenty more for fans to look at, with the model seen tying her shoelaces and posing with a skateboard.

As it seems, Instagram is going wild over the new post.

“Ahah love it,” one fan wrote.

“Skater girl I love it,” another added with alien emoji.

“Let’s go skateboarding” was another comment.

Countless more comments came in – in short, Instagram seemed to be in total meltdown.

Hannah does seem to be exploding on Instagram. The model first rose to attention last year as she competed to be Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl. While Hannah didn’t win, she appears to be having the last laugh, with her social media popularity shooting through the roof. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model did dish to the magazine regarding what she’d do with the $25,000 prize, if she were to win.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Hannah may be too busy to open up her business these days. Then again, with the cash she is netting as a result of her promotional posts, she may just find that her dream will come true. Fans wishing to catch the next update from Hannah as it goes live should follow her Instagram. Fans would likely agree that it’s worth it.