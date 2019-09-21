Britney Spears Dances Around In The Tiniest Black Dress, Instagram Gets Crazy

Britney Spears got all dolled up this week to attend the Daytime Beauty Awards with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The singer stunned in a tiny black dress for the event that sent Instagram spiraling.

In a video posted to Britney’s social media on Friday night, the pop princess is seen shaking her booty in an extremely tiny black dress that flaunted her flawless figure.

Spears’ gown boasted a short skirt to show off her long, lean legs, and a plunging neckline that showcased her toned arms and ample cleavage. Britney’s tiny waist and curvy hips were also on full display as she spun around and flipped her hair back and forth.

The singer wore her long, dark mane parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell all around her. She also sported a full face of makeup for the post, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the look.

Of course, Britney’s fans went crazy over the video, and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“You’re looking SO GOOD. This hair is EVERYTHING,” one adoring fan wrote.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL,” another stated.

“Queen of dancing,” a third social media user said.

“Ok honestly it’s a slay,” another comment read.

In the caption of the post, Britney talked about heading to the event to support Sam. However, TMZ reports that just moments after Spears arrived with Asghari and the cameras started flashing, she looked very uncomfortable and asked her publicist to leave, which she did after being there only a few minutes.

Sam was honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness at the event, but was forced to leave the red carpet and walk Britney back to their SUV, which she got into and left quickly.

The incident comes as Spears is squaring off with her father, Jamie, in court. Recently, Jamie was accused of abusing Britney’s 13-year-old son, Sean Preston, but wasn’t brought up on charges after an investigation. Now, Britney is in the middle of some drama when it comes to her conservatorship with her dad, and it looks like things could be taking a toll on the singer.

However, it doesn’t seem that Sam Asghari was upset by Britney Spears bailing on the event. Afterwards, he took to his own Instagram account to thank her for her support with a cute video.