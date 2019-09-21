Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Tank & Boyfriend Jeans

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast has been tantalizing her 3.2 million eager Instagram followers with sizzling selfies lately. The rapper recently released a string of songs, accompanied by sexy videos that showcased her curvy physique in a wide variety of looks.

In her latest Instagram update, Chanel switched back from the long, sleek dark blue hair she rocked just a few days ago and was wearing her mid-length hair in brunette curls yet again. She showcased her figure in a black tank with ‘Gucci’ written on the front in metallic gold letters and metallic gold straps to add a bit of bling. She had the tank tucked into a pair of high-waisted, light wash boyfriend jeans that hugged her hips but hung loose on her legs. The high-waisted cut elongated her legs, and while only a hint of her shoes was visible, it appeared that the curvy queen was rocking some heels to add a few extra inches to her height.

She kept up the metallic theme in her accessories, adding a gold watch and silver bag to complete the ensemble, as well as a delicate necklace and pair of round sunglasses to keep the sun out of her face. She posed in front of a simple backdrop for a shot that was sexy yet had a bit of edge to it.

Based on her caption, it seems that Chanel was ready for the weekend.

Her followers loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 1,400 likes within less than 10 minutes. Many of them jokingly responded to her question in the caption as though she was serious about inviting them out.

“I’m down. Where you at?” one fan asked.

Another follower commented “Omg I love that outfit and you.”

Loading...

“Strike a pose Gucci girl,” one fan said.

“Wow wow you go girl,” said another follower.

Chanel has been rocking a wide variety of looks lately. She channeled her inner hippie in a tie-dye shirt and ripped Daisy Dukes with long, long hair two days ago. A little before that, she rocked a retro vibe in the music video for her song “Anchors.” In the video for her song “I Be Like,” Chanel had long platinum blonde hair.

The beauty is truly a chameleon when it comes to her appearance, and she’s never afraid to mix it up and switch up her persona from video to video. While the brunette curls she rocked in her latest Instagram post seem to be the look she returns to time and time again, who knows — the pint-sized rapper just might be rocking another shade on her tresses soon.