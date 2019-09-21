’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar Says Relationship With Maria Was A ‘Game’

The third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician living in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria. Caesar and Maria have been in a long-distance relationship for over five years, but the nail technician now thinks he was played, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

Throughout his time on the series, Caesar made it clear that he believed Maria was his soulmate. He also explained that he had never met the woman, but had already sent her over $40,000, despite being warned by concerned friends and family. As the show went on, he decided to arrange a romantic trip to Mexico for Maria and sent her the money to book a ticket, but she refused. Eventually, Caesar took matters into his own hands and booked the ticket himself.

He then flew to Mexico with the hope that Maria would join him in a few days. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian woman did not show up. When Caesar contacted her, she explained that her flight was canceled. Caesar later learned that the ticket was never actually booked because he didn’t have enough money in his account. The nail technician assured his girlfriend that he would fix the issue and get her on the next available flight, but she refused and ended the relationship.

After getting off the phone, Caesar was visibly upset and immediately broke into tears.

“I’m heartbroken right now. I feel hurt. I feel hurt, that’s all. It was just a game. That’s all it was, just a big game. That’s all,” he explained to the show’s producers.

“It’s a game to her. That’s all. Playing with people’s emotions. You know. You can’t sit there and play games with people’s emotions when they really love you like that,” he continued, before admitting he’ll likely become a laughingstock for being catfished.

“Everybody’s gonna laugh. Everybody’s gonna sit there and say, ‘Well Caesar, we told you so.’ And I’m just going to have to say that they’re right.”

As for the other couples featured on Season 3 of the show, Angela and Michael also found themselves in a heated argument after Michael lied to his lady about being on a boat. Angela said she was tired of the lies and betrayal, before tossing Michael’s things out of their shared hotel room and locking the door. Michael ended up spending the night in his car, but woke up early to try to smooth things over with the angry woman, according to a report from E! News.

Meanwhile, the future becomes blurry for Benjamin and Akinyi after Akinyi’s brother, Fidel, accused her of bringing shame to the family by bringing Benjamin into their lives.

Fans of the series can keep up with all the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.