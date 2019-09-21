Lauren Duggar Glows At Her Baby Shower & Shows Off Huge Baby Bump On Instagram

Lauren Duggar got to celebrate the upcoming birth of her baby girl.

Lauren Duggar is in the home stretch of her pregnancy and she is celebrating with family and friends. The expectant mom just had a baby shower thrown for her unborn daughter with husband, Josiah. She shared a few photos of the party on Instagram and she is literally glowing.

The Duggar daughter-in-law, who is due in November, stood out in a pale pink dress with her huge baby bump front and center. Her belly has been proudly displayed throughout her pregnancy on social media, mostly while posing with Josiah beside her. However, this time it was an all-female get together as both the Duggar family and the Swansons were on hand to celebrate with her.

Lauren’s mom, Lana Swanson, and her sisters were all seen in the photos. The Duggar women, including Jessa, Anna, Joy-Anna, and Jill were there with the younger Duggar girls. Jill was even brave enough to wear pants to the baby shower. That doesn’t seem to happen too often, especially at a family celebration.

There was another sweet snapshot snuck into Lauren’s Instagram stories, featuring Jessa’s baby girl, 3-month-old Ivy Jane. She is sitting on Jordyn Duggar’s lap as they are both posing for the camera looking as cute as ever.

One of the games that the women took part in included the diaper challenge. The participants were seen blindfolded as they did their best to wrap a diaper around a baby doll’s bottom.

Of course, there was cake, and not just one either. The pictures revealed that there was a square cake for the baby girl as well as another one. It was a smaller round cake with blue icing drizzled down the sides. That one was to remember the baby boy, Asa, that Lauren and Josiah lost last year due to a miscarriage.

Lauren Duggar expressed her love and thanks for her loved ones who helped make her day so special. She noted on her Instagram post that the day made such a “beautiful memory” that she will hold onto forever.

The 20-year-old reality star had that pregnancy glow last week when she shared a photo of herself. She also revealed 11 interesting tidbits that fans may not have known about her, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It was a fun way for her followers to get to know her a little bit more.

It was just announced that new episodes of TLC’s Counting On will begin airing on Tuesday, October 15, at 9 p.m. EDT. Lauren Duggar will be just one of the pregnant women who will be highlighted this season.