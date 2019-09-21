Democrats Are Reportedly Growing Increasingly Frustrated With Nancy Pelosi’s Opposition To Impeachment

'If impeachment isn’t for this, why is impeachment in the constitution?' a Democratic lawmaker asks.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeaching President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with NPR published on Friday, she confirmed that she is still opposed to impeachment, arguing that such a maneuver would alienate “swing voters.”

The top Democrat’s stubborn opposition to impeachment is frustrating her colleagues in the United States Congress, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

According to the report, Democrats in both chambers of Congress are growing increasingly frustrated with Pelosi.

The frustrations are now boiling since an anonymous whistleblower is trying to share explosive information about the president. The information, reports indicate, has to do with Trump using the power of his office to pressure Ukraine’s newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

The speculation was partially confirmed by the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who recently told the media that he had already pushed Zelensky to open an investigation.

Nevertheless, Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence blocked the full content of the whistleblower’s complaint, so Pelosi’s refusal to move forward with impeachment has some Democrats “privately screaming,” as The Daily Beast put it.

“She’s still holding back. If impeachment isn’t for this, why is impeachment in the constitution?” a pro-impeachment lawmaker said.

A Democratic aide expressed a similar sentiment, confirming that the Democratic caucus is frustrated with Pelosi’s inaction.

“I don’t know why the hell any of us are here if we’re not going to impeach him for this. Trump has no reason to change, because we won’t make him.”

One hundred and forty members of the House of Representatives are reportedly supportive of impeachment, and that number has been steadily growing over the summer. However, despite that, Pelosi has made it clear that she does not want to pursue impeachment.

Some Democrats aired their grievances publicly, in strongly-worded statements critical of the leadership.

“Colleagues in Congress: if this isn’t impeachable abuse of power, what is?” California Democrat Jared Huffman asked his colleagues.

“If any of these allegations are true, these are probably the most serious allegations against the president,” Representative Ro Khanna said, predicting that the number of pro-impeachment Democrats will go up, putting more pressure on Pelosi.

Activists are infuriated by the speaker’s refusal to take action as well, with a leading activist group announcing a new campaign meant to pressure Pelosi and other top Democrats.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Democrats have resisted the urge to move forward with an impeachment inquiry by arguing that such an effort would be futile given that the GOP-controlled Senate would likely not convict the president.

Impeachment proponents such as Rep. Al Green have, however, argued that Trump running as an “impeached” president in 2020 would at the very least hurt his campaign.