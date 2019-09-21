American Model Alexa Collins Exposes Bare Chest Underneath Open Pink Blazer

Alexa Collins is sending temperatures soaring again on Instagram, and her followers are feeling the heat.

On Friday, September 20, the American model wowed her fans with a set of new snaps that have proved hard to be ignored. The duo of photos were from a recent photo shoot that the 23-year-old did with Diamonds by Raymond Lee, and saw Alexa dripping in sparkling jewelry while sporting some seriously sexy ensembles that looked absolutely stunning.

The upload kicked off with a shot of the blonde beauty rocking a chic and sexy outfit that left very little to the imagination. Alexa sent pulses racing in a light pink blazer that was worn completely open, revealing that she had opted not to add a shirt, or even a bra underneath the jacket. The decision made for a seriously NSFW display that included more than an eyeful of bare cleavage, as well as a full look at her toned midsection and sculpted abs.

Alexa also wore a pair of tight, distressed jeans to dress down the look for a more casual ensemble. The denim bottoms clung to her curves and toned legs in all of the right ways, and sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist even more. Her look was heavily accessorized with jewelry including two diamond cuff bracelets, dangling statement earrings, and a thick, diamond necklace that fell over her bare decolletage to draw even more eyes to her exposed chest.

Fans wanting more only had to swipe left for another look at the social media sensation. This time, the stunner was glammed up in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black dress that was covered in sequins and hugged her curves in all of the right ways. She again added on a ton of bling, opting for another diamond necklace, tear drop earrings, and a large watch to complete the look.

The Instagram model’s fans went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her skin-baring feed. At the time of this writing, the new post has earned over 6,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform. Mega fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments in the comment section for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look beautiful in both posts,” one person wrote, while another said she was exuding “queen vibes.”

“Alexa you look absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is not the first time that the stunner has shared new photos of herself to social media today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she also shared another photo earlier in the day that saw her rocking a slinky satin camisole that exposed some major cleavage, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.