WWE News: WWE Legend Reveals Biggest Professional Fear

After taking a 10-month absence from WWE to focus on his political career as the Mayor of Knox County, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs made his return to action on this week’s Monday Night Raw. During the show, his real-life political alias won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth, only to lose it shortly after. Later in the show, he appeared as “The Big Red Machine” to save Seth Rollins from a beatdown, only to find himself on the receiving end of an attack by Bray Wyatt.

These days, Kane’s appearances are rare and celebrated. He’s solidified himself as a WWE legend and a future Hall of Famer, having won numerous championships and taken part in countless memorable storylines for over 20 years. However, there was a time when he feared losing his job.

As documented by Sportskeeda, “The Demon” recently sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his legendary career. During the interview, he also opened up about the anxieties he constantly faced during what many wrestling fans believe to be the most exciting period in history for the sport.

“We all look back on the Monday Night Wars and romanticize — gosh, what a good time for wrestling and all that — but if you were in either company, but especially WWE, it was the most stressful time of my life because it really was a war and if we lost, we were probably going to lose our jobs.”

In the end, WWE won the war and put their competition out of business. Kane also played a big part in WWE’s popularity at the time, having established himself as one of the most notable characters in the company. His rivalry with The Undertaker is an all-timer, and his longevity within the company is a testament to his ability to evolve and remain relevant throughout the years.

Kane’s most recent appearance was to help Wyatt’s momentum. Wyatt has been on a tear in recent months and is set to face Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Loading...

On top of that, The Inquisitr recently reported that WWE has been teasing a feud between Wyatt and the Undertaker. Given Kane’s history with the Undertaker, Wyatt attacking him could be the catalyst that triggers the rivalry in the coming months.

Kane is 52-years-old and his career is winding down. However, his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw suggests that he still has some gas left in the tank, and he likely has a score to settle with Wyatt.