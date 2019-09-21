Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest In 9-Part Instagram Update: ‘I Am Just Grateful’

Lindsay Lohan appears to be in major gratitude mode. The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram earlier today with a photo-heavy update, although she did manage to squeeze them all into one image. The finish was a real reminder of just how much this 33-year-old has achieved throughout her career, with the 9-part collage appearing to cover the star in photos from her younger days to more recent moments.

The image showcased a collage of magazine covers. Fans saw Lindsay fronting famous publications including Seventeen, Vanity Fair, and Vogue – the fashion magazine isn’t just for the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. In some images, Lindsay appeared with dark hair, although with the black-and-white finish, it was hard to tell if any images were showcasing the star with her trademark, red locks. Lindsay did, however, appear blonde in some of the photos.

As to the wardrobes being showcased, they definitely varied. While some showed Lindsay somewhat bursting out of a tank top or flaunting her cleavage in deep-cut dresses, others took on a more exposing route, with the star seen spilling out of a sultry and camisole-like top with lowered straps. This particular shot afforded a fabulous bombshell feel, with Lindsay seen with her hair curled and striking a sultry and sassy facial expression. A caption from the star stated how she felt about having been featured in so many magazines.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 5,900 likes in under half an hour. Lindsay may not come with a Kardashian-Jenner level following, but this girl has her fans.

Lindsay has made some pretty big headlines – just today. As The Inquisitr reports, the actress announced that she is newly single.

Elsewhere, Lindsay has been making headlines for her career. The actress is now a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer. Speaking to People ahead of the show airing, Lindsay seemed super-pumped about featuring on the popular series.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” she told the magazine.

Lindsay’s career is multi-faceted, though. The star has caused plenty of buzz on her social media of late with updates that seemed to show her singing her new song. “Xanax” has yet to be released, but given the response to Lindsay’s posts, it looks like fans are already loving it.