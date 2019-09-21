‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Showrunner Reveals That Michonne’s Final Season Will Be ‘Epic’

With Michonne's departure imminent, 'The Walking Dead' showrunner reveals details of her final episodes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, news is starting to emerge regarding upcoming storylines. With the departure of fan-favorite, Michonne (Danai Gurira) imminent, viewers are wondering how the season will play out for this character. Now, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, has dropped some further information about this character thanks to an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Season 10 will be the final season of The Walking Dead for Michonne. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with Gurira’s involvement in the Marvel universe, she has decided to leave the hit TV series.

There has been no information revealed yet suggesting whether Michonne will die in Season 10 or leave in a similar manner to the way Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) did in Season 9. Rick is presumed dead by the communities but was actually rescued by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and flown away by helicopter to safety. Rick’s story will be further explored in a trio of movies planned by AMC. If Michonne is to leave in a similar manner, the potential is there that she will also star in these movies alongside Rick.

Regardless of how this character bows out, Kang did say that Michonne’s final season of The Walking Dead would be memorable.

“We know that this is Danai’s final season and there’s going to be some really cool epic sh*t, is what I can say,” Kang said.

Gene Page / AMC

In Season 10 of The Walking Dead, the relationship between Michonne and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will also be explored. The Season 10 trailer first revealed this relationship after the couple was seen engaged in an onscreen kiss. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this new relationship has gathered mixed reactions from fans. Some are glad to see Michonne find happiness once more while others think it is too soon after losing Rick for Michonne to be seriously considering dating once more.

As for how this relationship will play out, Kang was — once again — hesitant to reveal too much in fear of spoiling certain details.

“I feel like there’s not much I can say about it without spoiling some major story points. I’ll just say that these are emotional times for our characters and things happen and the story will take an interesting turn.”

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.