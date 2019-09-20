Kendall Jenner’s Chain Bodysuit May Be The Sexiest Thing She’s Ever Worn

Kendall Jenner is sexier than ever. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for showcasing her world-famous physique in slinky or revealing outfits – a crop top finish is now almost expected from this 23-year-old. Kendall may parade those killer abs during her chill moments in the streets of LA, but this girl knows how to dress up. The model took a quick break from her busy Milan Fashion Week schedule today to update her social media, posting an Instagram story that showed Kendall in a sexier-than-ever outfit.

Kendall’s story came as a selfie. The model didn’t indicate her location, although fans may have suspected that she was in an elevator due to the sheer-metallic panels surrounding the model. Kendall appeared blonde – as The Inquisitr recently reported, the model has gone light-haired – with her long tresses slicked back into a wet-haired and ponytail finish.

The outfit was definitely a head-turner. The model’s bodysuit appeared to be made of zebra-print fabrics, although eyes were likely drawn to the way the clothing was held together. A heavy gold chain rising from the clothing’s upper formed a halterneck and necklace-like finish, with the star’s super slim and toned shoulders making a display. The star’s slim waist and curvy hips were also visible, although she didn’t show off any cleavage today.

Kendall has been making headlines of late. The star appeared to sit out New York Fashion Week, although she did appear in a London show for Burberry, where she debuted her blonde hair. Since then, the model has traveled to Milan, where a runway appearance for Italian brand Fendi reminded the world just how sought-after Kendall is.

Kendall does, indeed, seem to have conquered just about everything. The star fronts fashion labels such as Stuart Weitzman and Calvin Klein. She also fronts oral care and skincare brands, including Moon and Proactiv, respectively.

Kendall has battled acne herself. Speaking to Bustle, the star opened up about her skin issues.

“I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them,” Kendall said.

“The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not. But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you,” Kendall added.