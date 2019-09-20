Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts Derriere In Tight White Leggings And Sports Bra

Danielle Knudson has been posting up a storm on Instagram during her Italian getaway, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Friday, September 20, the Canadian bombshell shared a few photos to her page following a hike through Capri that were an instant hit with her 485,000 followers. The upload contained a total of three new photos of the model excitedly taking in the gorgeous view of the crystal blue water and mountains that are just a small part of the breathtaking beauty that the Italian island has to offer. Of course, Danielle herself with a jaw-dropping sight as well, especially thanks to her curve-hugging workout clothes that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The blonde beauty sent pulses racing in the two-piece athletic wear set from the brand Alo Yoga that clung to her famous curves in all of the right ways. She kicked off her upload with a snap of her showing off her curvaceous backside in a pair of cropped, tighter-than-skin white leggings that highlighted her pert derriere and endlessly long legs. A mesh detailing fell over the upper part of her calves for a bit of extra texture to the look, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned back.

Instead of a shirt, Danielle opted to show a little more skin during her post-hike photo shoot by wearing a matching white sports bra with a flirty cutout design in the middle of her back for a bit of edge. A swipe to the remaining two photos of the upload revealed a glimpse of the front side of the garment that cut off just below her voluptuous assets, exposing yet another look at her slender frame and a teasing glance at her flat midsection and abs.

Around her shoulders, the stunner tied a light, long sleeved top, and carried her belongings in a trendy white rattan bag that was slung over her shoulders. She also sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses to shade her eyes from the gleaming sun.

The Instagram sensation’s latest upload quickly began earning some love from her thousands of fans. The snaps have racked up over 3,600 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozes of comments with compliments for her eye-catching display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another noted that they couldn’t decide if they liked the scenery or the view of Danielle herself more.

Loading...

“Stunning, breathtaking, elegant & just gorgeous,” commented a third.

Danielle has been flooding her Instagram feed with snaps from her vacation in Italy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another photo yesterday that saw her enjoying her morning coffee on a yacht while sporting nothing more than a hot pink bikini — a look that drove her followers absolutely insane.