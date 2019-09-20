‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Her Figure With Killer Dance Moves, And Instagram Is Going Wild

After setting Instagram on fire in an earlier post wearing nothing but a thong and leather jacket, Nata Lee is at it once again. The blonde bombshell posted a new video showing off her dance moves, and Instagram is going wild over the clip.

Despite fierce competition, Nata Lee has been dubbed the “world’s hottest DJ” by sources like Busted News and News Locker. It doesn’t come as a total surprise, as many have called the Russian bombshell’s beauty beyond compare.

In fact, the DJ is such a stunner that she has amassed a huge social media following. Nata Lee currently boasts over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Many of her followers are likely not just fans of her DJ skills, but also the fact that she often posts pictures of herself in revealing clothing, like bikinis and athleisure. The bikinis are a natural choice of clothing for the blonde beauty, as she currently resides in Phuket, Thailand.

Some of her social media uploads also include pictures and videos from the popular night club The View, where she works as a DJ. Though she considers Phuket and The View her home, the Russian bombshell has been a DJ in many other places as well, including Paris, Dubai, and Istanbul.

In addition to being a DJ and social media sensation, Nata Lee is also a model. She often has M. Models Agency — or their subsidiary Cosmos Journal — tagged in photos.

With that being said, the stunner also knows how to have some fun, as demonstrated in her latest video. In the clip, Nata Lee dons tiny grey shorts, an orange sports bra, and Adidas sneakers. The video shows her dancing alongside a partner to a remix of “Love Me Like You Do” by British pop artist Ellie Goulding.

The video opens with Nata Lee, along with a male companion, counting out beats before beginning. The main move of the dance involves stretching out the leg and touching the heel to the floor. This is done rhythmically with interchanging legs, then the pair add in some full-body twists to keep the move fresh.

The couple then moves into a modern version of the Charleston before finishing. Afterward, Nata Lee stretches up her arms in excitement.

Loading...

The upload quickly earned nearly 55,000 likes and close to 550 comments within just hours of being posted.

“You are adorable!!” gushed one fan, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Dancing Queen,” wrote another follower.

“Beautiful, Intelligent, Talented… What More Can You Want in A Lady?” a third fan commented, along with several red hearts.