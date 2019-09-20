NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Time In The NFL Could Be Done After Patriots Release

Antonio Brown is hoping to find his fourth team in the last nine months, but some league insiders believe that the talented but troubled wide receiver may have played his last down in the NFL.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a series of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, ending his tenure with the team after a little more than a week. The All-Pro wide receiver has now been released by three teams since the end of last season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing him to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason. Brown’s tenure with the Raiders was short as he got into a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock and had a series of outbursts on social media that culminated with him taking to Instagram to ask for his release.

The New England Patriots signed Brown hours after his release from Oakland, but his time on the Patriots was even shorter.

Not long after Brown was released, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement saying Brown hoped to find a new team.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL,” Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter. “He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

But insiders believe that could be a tall task. NBC Sports reporter JP Finlay wrote on Twitter that it’s unlikely any team will give a chance to Brown, and others believe his antics may have made it too difficult for another team to justify giving him a chance.

No, I don’t think the Skins should sign Antonio Brown. I don’t think any team will sign Antonio Brown. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2019

Antonio Brown could face more trouble even if another team takes a chance on him. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the league will be continuing its investigation of the sexual misconduct allegations against Brown, and could mete out punishment either in the form of fines or a suspension — but only if and when he signs on another team. So any team looking to sign Brown could have the possibility of a lengthy suspension to contend with, aside from the potential risks of his off-the-field behavior.

Loading...

Brown’s release from the Patriots could be especially costly, as he appears likely to lose the $9 million guaranteed signing bonus. Brown lost $30 million in guaranteed salary when he was released by the Raiders.

There are no teams yet reported as having interest in signing Antonio Brown.