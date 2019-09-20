‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Slams 50 Cent For Lala Kent Feud, Claims He Looks ‘Stupid’ And ‘Dumb’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' couple believes the rapper is in the wrong.

Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are taking a stand against 50 Cent.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the launch of Wrangler’s pop-up experience and capsule collection at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood, California, the Vanderpump Rules couple spoke out against the rapper with Taylor labeling him as “stupid” and “dumb” for calling out Lala Kent on Instagram.

“You know [50 Cent] looks stupid, he’s the one that looks dumb to be honest,” the 40-year-old bartender said on Thursday, September 19. “If you read all the comments everyone’s going after him, not her. That’s how bullying is. That’s how people hurt themselves.”

“It’s kind of crazy actually, that a grown man is going after a 100 pound girl…a lot of people have done a lot worse to you 50 Cent,” he continued. “And your going to go after a girl? Lies.”

As fans may recall, 50 Cent and Kent first faced off against one another on Instagram in April as 50 Cent seemingly reached a breaking point with Kent’s fiancé, movie producer Emmett, who purchased Kent a number of pricey items, including a Range Rover, all while owing 50 Cent a whopping $1 million.

Although things between the died down after Emmett paid up, their feud was reignited last week after Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live and claimed to have “receipts” proving she “dinged” 50 Cent’s ego amid their online spat months ago.

After watching the show, 50 Cent called out Kent on his Instagram page by sharing a past article in which the reality star admitted to being drunk for four days straight with Emmett and the two young daughters he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, 50 Cent also shared a clip of Kent admitting to letting Emmett “hit it the first night.”

Also during the Fred Legal event this week, Taylor’s wife told Hollywood Life that there was “no truth” to 50 Cent’s statements “whatsoever” and slammed the rapper for “straight up” lying about her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

Cartwright went on to say that Kent has been sober for over a year before Taylor noted that he felt sad to see that Kent was experiencing such turmoil at a time in which she’s doing her best to better herself and turn over a new leaf.

In addition to taking on Kent on Instagram, 50 Cent also slammed Emmett by comparing him most recently to Fred Flintstone and poking fun at his supposed lack of a neck.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Season 8.