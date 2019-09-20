Blonde Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Killer Curves In Flirty Pink Bikini Bottoms

Anna Nystrom is turning up the heat on her Instagram page yet again.

The blonde bombshell has been driving her fans wild with daily shots of herself that show off her incredible figure. The latest photo she shared on Friday, September 20 certainly followed suit.

According to the post’s geotag, the snap was captured in Greece, possibly meaning that Anna was on vacation from her native Sweden for the weekend. The camera caught the babe posing in the middle of an open doorway. The sunlight provided a natural spotlight on her lower body, which was left almost completely exposed in Anna’s barely-there ensemble for the day that left very little to the imagination.

The Swedish beauty sent pulses racing in her skin-baring look, which was an instant hit with her 8.1 million Instagram followers. The outfit consisted of a simple cropped white t-shirt with a square neckline that grazed just to the middle of her torso, leaving her flat midsection and sculpted abs visible for her fans to ogle.

Her lower half provided a seriously NSFW element to the look, as Anna wore nothing more than a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that showed some serious skin. The minuscule, light-pink garment covered only what was necessary as the model stared down the camera with a sensual look, leaving her curvy derriere and toned legs bare for her audience to see thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The thick waistband was adorned with frilly ruffles, adding a flirty element to the piece and sitting high on Nystrom’s hips to highlight her trim waist.

Anna kept her look simple, opting to skip adding any accessories to let her killer curves take center stage. Her long, platinum blonde hair was worn down and spilled over her shoulders all the way down to her waist. She also sported a full face of makeup, consisting of light-pink lipstick, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the social media sensation’s page was a big hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 59,000 likes after just three hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds of fans took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Nystrom a “goddess.”

Loading...

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” commented a third fan.

Nystrom often flaunts her impressive physique on social media, much to the delight of her fans. Just yesterday, she showed off her famous silhouette again with another sexy snap that saw her posing on her bed in a tight-lace bodysuit — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.